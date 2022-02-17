Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, GOOGL, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 188,332 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 235.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 15,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 50,706 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 202.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2800 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 193,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 13,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
