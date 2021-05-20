Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WMT, DOCU, BDTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 72,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 8,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 22,597 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BDTX) saw options trading volume of 2,864 contracts, representing approximately 286,400 underlying shares or approximately 87.6% of BDTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of BDTX. Below is a chart showing BDTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMT options, DOCU options, or BDTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.