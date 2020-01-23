Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WLK, DFS, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total volume of 1,905 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 190,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 7,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 7,485 contracts, representing approximately 748,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular