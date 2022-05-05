Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WING, KRTX, NOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 3,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 375,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) options are showing a volume of 1,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 121,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,195 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 4,214 contracts, representing approximately 421,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 789,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, KRTX options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.