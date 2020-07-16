Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WHR, ALLY, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 4,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 438,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 693,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 33,317 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,200 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 7,984 contracts, representing approximately 798,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, ALLY options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular