Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WH, SPOT, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), where a total volume of 5,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of WH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of WH. Below is a chart showing WH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 9,227 contracts, representing approximately 922,700 underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 20,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

