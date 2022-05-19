Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WGO, NOG, PSTG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total of 4,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 422,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 796,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) options are showing a volume of 5,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) options are showing a volume of 16,368 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, NOG options, or PSTG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

