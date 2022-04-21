Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WDC, NEM, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 28,788 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 11,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 55,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 8,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,800 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 213,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 18,972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
