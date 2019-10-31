Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WDC, BCC, BYND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 82,967 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 261.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 14,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) saw options trading volume of 5,691 contracts, representing approximately 569,100 underlying shares or approximately 237.3% of BCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,600 underlying shares of BCC. Below is a chart showing BCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 96,424 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 196% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 8,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,600 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

