Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WDC, ADBE, EGOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 40,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 14,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And NIC Inc. (Symbol: EGOV) options are showing a volume of 1,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of EGOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of EGOV. Below is a chart showing EGOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

