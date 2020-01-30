Markets
WDC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WDC, ADBE, EGOV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 40,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 14,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And NIC Inc. (Symbol: EGOV) options are showing a volume of 1,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of EGOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of EGOV. Below is a chart showing EGOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, ADBE options, or EGOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDC ADBE EGOV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular