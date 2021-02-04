Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WDAY, BAH, SPNS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 16,950 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,100 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) saw options trading volume of 8,408 contracts, representing approximately 840,800 underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of BAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares of BAH. Below is a chart showing BAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 1,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

