Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBD, TRIP, PEGA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 138,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 15,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 15,016 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) options are showing a volume of 2,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, TRIP options, or PEGA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows