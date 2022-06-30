Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBD, TRIP, PEGA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 138,916 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 15,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 15,016 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) options are showing a volume of 2,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of PEGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares of PEGA. Below is a chart showing PEGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBD options, TRIP options, or PEGA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

