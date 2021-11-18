Markets
WBA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBA, KHC, NKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 42,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 13,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 43,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 13,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 36,910 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 15,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

