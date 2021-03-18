Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, CNR, ROKU

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 14,743 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (Symbol: CNR) saw options trading volume of 6,875 contracts, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of CNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of CNR. Below is a chart showing CNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 29,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

