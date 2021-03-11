Markets
VZ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VZ, TRIP, CZR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 106,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 25,519 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 11,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VZ options, TRIP options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VZ TRIP CZR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular