Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VZ, TRIP, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), where a total volume of 106,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.4% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 25,519 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 11,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

