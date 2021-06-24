Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VVI, DLTR, LRN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI), where a total volume of 632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of VVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of VVI. Below is a chart showing VVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 16,389 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring July 09, 2021, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) options are showing a volume of 2,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 202,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

