Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VSTO, SQ, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total of 8,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 873,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.5% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 999,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 114,515 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,131 contracts, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, SQ options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

