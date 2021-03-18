Markets
VSTO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VSTO, SQ, RH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total of 8,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 873,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.5% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 999,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,100 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 114,515 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 11,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 3,131 contracts, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares or approximately 84.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,600 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VSTO options, SQ options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSTO SQ RH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular