Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VREX, DOCU, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Varex Imaging Corp (Symbol: VREX), where a total volume of 1,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 100,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of VREX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of VREX. Below is a chart showing VREX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 20,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,400 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 7,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 702,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
