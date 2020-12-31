Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VNO, FB, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), where a total of 23,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.3% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 19,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 176,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 28,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 37,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

