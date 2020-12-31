Markets
VNO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VNO, FB, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), where a total of 23,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.3% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 19,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 176,271 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 28,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 37,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VNO options, FB options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VNO FB FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular