Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VMW, RCII, SPLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total of 5,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) options are showing a volume of 2,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 267,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,400 underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 6,083 contracts, representing approximately 608,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

