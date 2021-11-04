Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VIAC, EA, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total volume of 91,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.5% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 20,913 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 90.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 10,128 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,200 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

