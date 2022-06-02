Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, PSTG, XPO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 5,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 572,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw options trading volume of 20,845 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of PSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 177,700 underlying shares of PSTG. Below is a chart showing PSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 7,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

