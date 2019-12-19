Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, AMD, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 9,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 935,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 255,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 24,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

