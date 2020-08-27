Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: V, TSCO, NSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 49,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 3,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 6,895 contracts, representing approximately 689,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,700 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) options are showing a volume of 7,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

