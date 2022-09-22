Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: V, SWKS, MCK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 26,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 880,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

And McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,910 contracts, representing approximately 491,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

