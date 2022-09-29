Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: V, PLTR, CCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 38,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 195,683 contracts, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 43,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 281,874 contracts, representing approximately 28.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 55,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, PLTR options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.