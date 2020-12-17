Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: V, CVNA, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 40,894 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,700 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 8,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 843,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 24,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, CVNA options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

