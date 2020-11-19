Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: USPH, COTY, CREE

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), where a total of 1,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83% of USPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 134,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of USPH. Below is a chart showing USPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) saw options trading volume of 122,262 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 26,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cree Inc (Symbol: CREE) saw options trading volume of 9,577 contracts, representing approximately 957,700 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of CREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,100 underlying shares of CREE. Below is a chart showing CREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

