Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, BAC, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 4,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 446,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 266,606 contracts, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 11,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 15,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, BAC options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.