Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: URI, BAC, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 4,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 446,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 266,606 contracts, representing approximately 26.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 11,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 15,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

