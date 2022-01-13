Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UPST, RLMD, SAGE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 44,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 14, 2022, with 6,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD) saw options trading volume of 1,996 contracts, representing approximately 199,600 underlying shares or approximately 80.4% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,100 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 3,979 contracts, representing approximately 397,900 underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, RLMD options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

