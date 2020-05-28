Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UPS, THO, URGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 29,085 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) saw options trading volume of 7,152 contracts, representing approximately 715,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And UroGen Pharma Ltd (Symbol: URGN) saw options trading volume of 1,320 contracts, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of URGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of URGN. Below is a chart showing URGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, THO options, or URGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.