Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNH, URI, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 11,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,783 contracts, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 896,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,685 contracts, representing approximately 368,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, URI options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

