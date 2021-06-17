Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNH, DOW, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 12,230 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $417.50 strike call option expiring July 23, 2021, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $417.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 18,346 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 11,332 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DOW options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.