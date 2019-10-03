Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, UAL, FLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 27,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 14,153 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) options are showing a volume of 2,898 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 289,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,400 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

