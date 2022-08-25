Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, MTCH, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 14,090 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 840,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 33,355 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,000 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 34,078 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, MTCH options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings