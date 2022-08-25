Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, MTCH, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 14,090 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 167.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 840,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 33,355 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,000 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 34,078 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, MTCH options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

