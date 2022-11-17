Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, ADBE, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 3,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 351,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 18,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 174,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 16,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

