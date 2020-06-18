Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, ABM, GBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 6,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 641,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) options are showing a volume of 2,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ABM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares of ABM. Below is a chart showing ABM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GBT) options are showing a volume of 3,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of GBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of GBT. Below is a chart showing GBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

