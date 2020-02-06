Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UIS, TWOU, MTW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS), where a total of 3,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 398,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of UIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 674,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,400 underlying shares of UIS. Below is a chart showing UIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

2U Inc (Symbol: TWOU) saw options trading volume of 7,476 contracts, representing approximately 747,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of TWOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of TWOU. Below is a chart showing TWOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Manitowoc Company Inc (Symbol: MTW) saw options trading volume of 1,431 contracts, representing approximately 143,100 underlying shares or approximately 57% of MTW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of MTW. Below is a chart showing MTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

