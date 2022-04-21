Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UI, NKE, CHK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total of 447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 44,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 84,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 33,782 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 9,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 926,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

