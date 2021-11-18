Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UCTT, CZR, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT), where a total volume of 5,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 524,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.1% of UCTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares of UCTT. Below is a chart showing UCTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 22,631 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 201,610 contracts, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

