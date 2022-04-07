Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, VSCO, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 169,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 30,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Victorias Secret & Co (Symbol: VSCO) saw options trading volume of 6,965 contracts, representing approximately 696,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of VSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,300 underlying shares of VSCO. Below is a chart showing VSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 31,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, VSCO options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

