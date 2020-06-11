Markets
UBER

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, PYPL, ADSK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 159,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 12,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 42,368 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 9,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 963,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, PYPL options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER PYPL ADSK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular