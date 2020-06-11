Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, PYPL, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 159,891 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 12,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 42,368 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 9,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 963,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,300 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

