Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, KRON, TMHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 367,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 64,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Kronos Bio Inc (Symbol: KRON) options are showing a volume of 2,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of KRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,000 underlying shares of KRON. Below is a chart showing KRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) options are showing a volume of 9,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of TMHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of TMHC. Below is a chart showing TMHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, KRON options, or TMHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.