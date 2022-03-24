Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, KRON, TMHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 367,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 64,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Kronos Bio Inc (Symbol: KRON) options are showing a volume of 2,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 269,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.7% of KRON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 300,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,000 underlying shares of KRON. Below is a chart showing KRON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Symbol: TMHC) options are showing a volume of 9,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of TMHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of TMHC. Below is a chart showing TMHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

