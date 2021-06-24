Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, NUE, X

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 65,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 5,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 21,946 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,800 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 152,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 25,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

