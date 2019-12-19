Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, FMC, GDOT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 10,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) saw options trading volume of 3,746 contracts, representing approximately 374,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) options are showing a volume of 2,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,300 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, FMC options, or GDOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL FMC GDOT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular