Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, FMC, GDOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 10,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) saw options trading volume of 3,746 contracts, representing approximately 374,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) options are showing a volume of 2,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,300 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, FMC options, or GDOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

