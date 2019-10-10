Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AMC, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 13,596 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 10,748 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,300 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 57,570 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 5,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,600 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, AMC options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

