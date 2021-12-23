Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AMAT, FLT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 76,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 17,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 32,670 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) options are showing a volume of 2,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 667,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

