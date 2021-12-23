Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AMAT, FLT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 76,458 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 17,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 32,670 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) options are showing a volume of 2,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 280,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 667,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, AMAT options, or FLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UAL AMAT FLT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular