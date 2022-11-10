Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, FSR, EGIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 79,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 4,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,800 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 33,589 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,300 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Edgio Inc (Symbol: EGIO) options are showing a volume of 4,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of EGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of EGIO. Below is a chart showing EGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:
