Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, ELY, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 17,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 8,367 contracts, representing approximately 836,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 9,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 935,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for U options, ELY options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

