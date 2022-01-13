Markets
U

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: U, ELY, BLNK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 17,203 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 8,367 contracts, representing approximately 836,700 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 9,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 935,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, ELY options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

U ELY BLNK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular