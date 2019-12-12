Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TXN, ALK, SLB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 18,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) saw options trading volume of 2,631 contracts, representing approximately 263,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 39,957 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

